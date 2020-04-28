Lego's New Harry Potter Sets Finally Give the World Centaur Minifigures

Photo : Lego

Despite no new movies or books on the immediate horizon, the Harry Potter universe is so expansive there’s no shortage of locales or characters to inspire new Lego sets. The Danish brickmaker just revealed six new Harry Potter sets arriving in 2020, including a giant flapping Hedwig and the first centaur minifigures.



Lego Harry Potter Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter

For longtime Lego collectors, this seems like the must-have set of the new collection as the 253-piece, $30 Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter comes with the first minifigure centaurs. The horse parts of their bodies are statically posed (you can’t adjust the back legs like you can with modern Lego horse figures) but the torsos appear to be standard minifigure bodies so you turn any character into a magnificent half-steed. The set also includes Harry, Hermione, and Dolores Umbridge minifigs, as well as a towering Grawp who stands over five inches tall.

Lego Harry Potter Hedwig

For a more challenging build, Lego has supersized Hedwig into a 630-piece, $40 mechanical owl with 13-inch wings that flap when a small hand crank is turned. Hedwig’s head also turns from side to side helping to bring the model to life, and the set includes a Harry Potter and Hedwig minifigure (at normal scale) to display beside it.

Lego Harry Potter Room of Requirement

At just 193-pieces, the $20 Room of Requirement is one of the smaller sets in the new collection, but manages to include functional features like a sliding panel to hide the room’s entrance. It also comes with a training dummy so the Order of the Phoenix can practice their attacks, and Harry, Hermione, and Luna Lovegood minifigures, as well as their hare and otter Patronuses.

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive

This 797-piece, $70 set is actually an update to an older 4 Privet Drive released when the films were originally hitting theaters. This new version features not only a more accurate recreation of the house Harry grew up in, it also includes the entire Dursley family this time, complete with a tiny Dudley, Dobby, and a floating cake.

Lego Harry Potter Astronomy Tower

You can add to your Hogwarts Castle display with the 971-piece, $100 Astronomy Tower set that stands 15 inches tall at its highest point. In addition to eight minifigures including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Neville, Horace Slughorn, Luna Lovegood, Lavender Brown, and Draco Malfoy, the tower includes the potions classroom, a greenhouse with mandrakes, a part of the Ravenclaw dorm, astronomy equipment, and a new Hedwig in flight minifigure.

Lego Harry Potter Attack on The Burrow

If you’re looking to expand your Potter minifigure collection, the 1,047-piece, $100 Attack on the Burrow set might be the one to get. It comes with eight characters: Harry, Ron, Ginny, Arthur and Molly Weasley, Nymphadora Tonks, Bellatrix Lestrange, and Fenrir Greyback. The 13-inch tall Weasley abode, an updated version of an older set, also includes some unorthodox building techniques, several bedrooms, the home’s kitchen, and a fireplace that changes from orange to green flames so the family can travel via the Floo Network.

All of the new Harry Potter sets will be available for pre-order starting on April 30 on Lego’s website, but won’t actually ship until August 1.

