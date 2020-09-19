Lego's New Batman 1989 Batwing Is a Work of Art You Can Actually Hang on Your Wall

Image : Lego

Almost a year after it was first revealed, the Lego 1989 Tim Burton Batmobile remains my favorite Lego set of all time. The model is gigantic, packed with fun details, and a beautiful recreation of an iconic vehicle. So I’m glad to see that Lego has given another one of Batman’s wonderful toys the brick treatment with the new Lego 1989 Batwing.

The 2,363-piece set is actually almost 1,000 pieces smaller than last year’s 1989 Batmobile, which also explains why its $200 price tag is $50 cheaper than the $250 Batmobile.

While not a complete studs-not-on-top (SNOT) build, as with the 1989 Batmobile the Lego Batwing faithfully recreates the vehicle’s curves. Image : Lego

The model still appears to be appropriately scaled, measuring in at 20 inches long with a 22-inch wide wingspan, whereas the 1989 Batmobile model was 23 inches long. But despite the 1989 Batwing set including fewer pieces, it’s still packed with details, functionality, and a handful of Easter eggs from Tim Burton’s original Batman movie.



An elongated cockpit opens to reveal seating for just one minifigure—Vicki Vale? I guess you’re walking. Image : Lego A display stand is included that positions the Batwing with an aggressive in-flight stance. Image : Lego A plaque on the stand also lists the Batwing’s fictional technical specifications. Image : Lego 1 / 3

There’s an opening cockpit with an elongated see-through canopy, adjustable aerodynamic flaps on the wings, machine guns, rocket launchers, and even a tiny computer screen inside the cockpit displaying the Joker’s gas balloons which Batman dealt with in the film using the Batwing. It also comes with a stand that displays the Batwing in-flight adorned with a plaque outlining the vehicle’s technical stats. Did you know the Batwing can break the sound barrier?

Three minifigures are included with Lego’s 1989 Batwing. Image : Lego

Like the 1989 Batmobile, the 1989 Batwing comes with three Lego minifigures (and their own display stand) including Batman himself, the Joker in an alternate costume, and his boombox goon.

Image : Lego

If you’re worried about trying to clear room for another gigantic Batman model to squeeze onto your shelf, Lego’s one step ahead of you. The 1989 Batwing includes a special brick allowing the model to be securely mounted to a wall for display purposes, but presumably also easily removed for those times when you need to clear your office of giant parade balloons filled with deadly gas. (It could happen!)

The Lego 1989 Batwing will be available to Lego VIP members starting on October 21, and to everyone else on November 1.

