Lego always brings a shiny new set to reveal at San Diego Comic-Con that’ll eventually be something we can all get our hands on—perhaps to mollify those of us unable to snag one of those cool Captain Marvel and Batman exclusives the company’s got at the convention this year. This time around, io9 is happy to exclusively reveal, it’s a shiny new Avengers: Endgame set.

Honestly, it seems like overkill for the poor Chitauri to have an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Hulk, Black Widow, and Rescue punching them in the face. A helicopter too? That’s more than avenging at that point! Take a closer look...



io9 can exclusively reveal that, coming later this year for $60, Avengers Hulk Helicopter Drop recreates moments from the climactic battle of Endgame...sort of.

Yes, the two Chitauri, Hulk, and Pepper Potts in her Rescue armor (she even comes with a fabulous hairpiece to show off with her helmet down!) all make sense as participants. But the set also comes with Black Widow in her white “Time Heist” suit, which is weird given that, well, you know...Black Widow isn’t in that fight.

For reasons. Mostly like the one where she’s splattered herself over the surface of Vormir in exchange for the Soul Stone. Anyway...

Aside from the cool minifigures, the 482-piece set includes two buildable flying platforms for the Chitauri to attack from—one of which is actually a minifigure-friendly version of the massive leviathans Thanos’ army commands—as well as an Avengers HQ helicopter that includes fireable stud-shooters and a play feature to physically carry and drop the Hulk into battle.

On top of that, to go in the Infinity Gauntlet on Hulk’s hand there are little Lego replicas of the Soul, Mind, Power, and Reality stones (and even a few Space stone spares for good measure)...honestly making Nat’s presence in the set all the weirder.

Maybe this set is from a more blessed alternate reality where Hawkeye was the one who got tossed off a space cliff instead? Perchance to dream.

Avengers Hulk Helicopter Drop will be available starting November 25.



