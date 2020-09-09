Lego's Mos Eisley Cantina Set Is Filled With Scum and Villainy (and Bricks)

Lego's Mos Eisley Cantina Set Is Filled With Scum and Villainy (and Bricks)

Han shoots first in this massive new Lego set.
Photo: Lego
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of bricks and minifigs.

The rumors are true. The most famous destination in all of Star Wars is getting the massive Lego set it deserves. Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Mos Eisley Cantina is a 3,187-piece sprawling set scheduled for release on September 16 for Lego VIPs and October 1 everywhere. Once built it measures almost 8 inches high, 21 inches wide, and two feet deep. This thing is massive.

Plus, to fill up such an expansive place, 21 minifigs are included from all your favorite Cantina patrons and band members, to the stars like Luke, Han, Obi-Wan and Chewbacca. Below, you can click through some seriously gorgeous images Lego provided of the set, in all its detailed glory.

You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Shelf

Photo: Lego
Gorgeous Lego but...whose apartment is this?

Photo: Lego
A view from above. Metal triangle not included

Photo: Lego
It really does come with all the bells, whistles, and a dewback.

Photo: Lego
So. Many. Minifigs.

Photo: Lego
Every side is detailed with Star Wars goodness.

Photo: Lego
Wait. He doesn’t serve their kind here!

Photo: Lego
Is the set worth it just for the Garindan and Ponda Baba figs? Yes.

Photo: Lego
Stormtrooper on Dewback. Nice.

Photo: Lego

The set will be available September 16 for Lego VIPs and October 1 for all.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

