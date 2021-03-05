Image : Hot Toys, Lego, Bandai

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's round up of all things good and plastic. This week: Hot Toys returns to The Mandalorian with a Clone Wars and Rebels fave, Lego banks big on Christopher Robin with a glorious new diorama set, and Netflix’s Pacific Rim anime already has merch stomping its way onto shelves. Check it out!



Image : Hot Toys

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze Sixth-Scale Figure

While we’ve had a few teases at this point, Hot Toys has now officially revealed its official look at the 1/6-scale recreation of the Mand’alor that could be: Bo-Katan, the last of House Kryze, and one time wielder of the Dark Saber. Featuring an alternate headsculpt depicting the likeness of Kate Sackhoff, the 11" figure also comes with her trusty dual blasters, alternate posing hands, a grappling wire to attach to her gauntlets, a comlink, and a detachable jetpack that comes complete with flight effects. She’s set to release in the middle of 2022, so like Bo herself, you’ve got a while to wait until she can lead...your action figure collection. [Hot Toys]

Image : Lego

Lego Ideas Winnie the Pooh

Imported directly from the Hundred Acre Wood comes the latest fan-created Lego Ideas set to be put into official production. Designed by Ben Alder, the 1,265-piece set focuses on Winnie the Pooh’s home built into the base of a tree that includes a honey-filled hive buzzing with bees. Pooh’s house splits in two and opens to reveal its interior complete with a bed for Pooh to ride out fuelled food comas, while out front is a campfire where minifig-versions of Piglet, Rabbit, Eeyore, and Tigger can hang out. But it looks like Owl, Kanga, Roo, Gopher, and Christopher Robin all get the shaft when the set is officially available starting on April 1 for $100.

Image : Bandai

Pacific Rim: The Black Atlas Destroyer Robot Spirits Figure

Netflix’s new animated addition to the Pacific Rim universe might have only just come out, but we’re already getting the next best thing to giant robot action: giant robot action figures. Bandai’s Robot Spirits line is adding the main Jaegar from the series, Atlas Destroyer, to its line of articulated mecha figures. The sparsely accessorised Atlas clocks in at just under 7" tall and comes with one accessory set: a replacement Saber Chain arm, as well as a swappable extended chain for said arm. While you can stream the show right now, you’ll have to wait until September 2021 (and cough up about $36) to get the figure when it hits shelves in Japan. [Toyark]

Image : Playmobil

Playmobil Dino Rise Playsets

One of the best ‘80s toy lines that’s almost been completely ignored (as countless others enjoy retro revivals) was Tyco’s Dino-Riders. The formula was simple: dinosaurs + weapons + armor = awesome, and Dino-Riders delivered awesomeness in spades, and even its own animated cartoon. Playmobil’s new Dino Rise sets may not be officially carrying the Dino-Riders torch, but they basically deliver the same idea with some new upgrades. Starting in May, five sets will be available, including T-Rex: Battle of the Giants, Spinosaurus: Double Defense Power, Triceratops: Battle for the Legendary Stones, Pteranodon: Drone Strike, Deinonychus: Ready for Battle, and DuoPack Velociraptor with Dino Catcher that each feature dinosaurs upgraded with battle armor and weapons like rocket launchers and catapults that really fire. Where Playmobil’s Dino Rise sets one-up Dino-Riders is the inclusion of giant mech robots and flying bots as the enemy—like any child of the ‘80s with disposable income now could resist that.

Image : Jakks Pacific

Jakks Pacific Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Sonic Six-Inch Collectors Edition Figure

Mario the plumber might be celebrating his 40th birthday this year after debuting as Jumpman in the arcade hit Donkey Kong back in 1981, but Sonic is just a decade behind, and in 2021 is celebrating the 30th anniversary of making his debut on the Sega Genesis console back in 1991. Jakks Pacific’s new six-inch Sonic the Hedgehog figure, commemorating the occasion, might be one of the most detailed Sonic figs we’ve seen to date. When available later this year (think October) for $50, the figure will include fully articulated arms and legs, three swappable mouths and three swappable eyes with different expressions, and three sets of swappable hands, including one clutching a gold ring. Just not like...real gold.

Image : First 4 Figures

First 4 Figures Metroid: Prime Samus Aran Helmet Resin Statue

There’s good reason to believe that Nintendo doesn’t truly understand the devoted fanbase behind not only its Metroid games, but also the popularity of Samus Aran. If it did, we’d be swimming in Samus figures, toys, and collectibles. Instead, we take what we can get, like First 4 Figures’ new Samus Aran Replica Helmet. Standing 19-inches tall atop a pedestal based designed to look like the in-game save stations, the helmet is unfortunately not life size, nor is it wearable. It’s a resin statue with a built-in LED that makes the visor glow green, but is that enough to justify its $535 price tag? (Or $485 if you pre-order before March 17.)

