The newest trailer for Lego DC Super-Villains has arrived, which will star a custom-created supervillain of the player’s choice alongside DC’s deep catalog of bodacious bad guys.

The San Diego Comic-Con trailer, which dropped today, lays out the plot, featuring a group of impostor heroes, familiar to DC Comics fans as the Justice Crime Syndicate of Earth-2, beating both Justice League and the Legion of Doom at their own respective games, leading to the traditional DC villains gathering all their forces to take them out.

That includes you, rookie: the game’s big selling point is that, unlike other Lego games, you’ll have access to a Lego-ified character creator that allows the player to create their own version of a villain, as eccentric or faux-edgy as you please. The trailer features such menacing accessories as an eye patch, a bow tie, and a hot dog suit.

Guided by Harley Quinn, the player will get to join a deep roster of villains (Heatwave is mentioned by name, to give you an idea of how far we’re going here) to talk down the Justice Syndicate, restore the original Justice League, and get the DC Universe back in order. As it should be.

Lego DC Super-Villains is coming out for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 16.