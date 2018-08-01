Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In the escalating arms race that is entertaining airline safety videos, Turkish Airlines has just dropped the equivalent of the atomic bomb on its competitors. Its new in-flight video features characters from The Lego Movie inside a fantastically detailed Lego airplane. It’s...awesome.



Not only would I be more inclined to pay attention to a safety video where Lego versions of Superman, the Flash, and the Joker make cameo appearances, but I’d also probably find myself specifically trying to book a Turkish Airlines flight just to watch this safety explainer again and again.

I’m surprised to see that Batman books himself on commercial flights to jet-set around the world; maybe the Batwing was in the shop? But I’m also not surprised that the Caped Crusader appears to be the type of passenger you never want to find yourself sitting next to for hours on end.

The timing is no coincidence, of course, the blocky fellows are set to return to the big screen in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part on February 8, 2019.

