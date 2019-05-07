Image: FX

The end is near for Legion—all according to plan by showrunner Noah Hawley—but FX and Marvel’s trippy adventures within the X-Men universe aren’t going to wrap up without turning your brain fully inside out first.

What are David Haller (Dan Stevens), Lenny (Aubrey Plaza), Syd (Rachel Keller), and all the rest up to now after that fairly dramatic season two finale? Behold this trailer for season three, which gives off some seriously weird, seriously apocalyptic Summer of Love/Alice in Wonderland vibes. Also, watch out, there’s a serious X-Men object popping up...



“How do you surprise someone who can go back in time and warn himself?” An excellent question that may (or may not) be answered when Legion’s third and final season hits FX on June 24.

