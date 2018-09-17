What do you do when not facing mutant marvels and battling in wild mental planescapes in Legion? If you’re Dan Stevens, you apparently spend your time investigating old-timey cults that are proooooobably up to no good.
Directed by Gareth Evans, the writer/director behind The Raid, Netflix’s Apostle follows Stevens’ character Thomas Richardson at the dawn of the 20th century, as he attempts to free his sister from the clutches of a religious commune lead by an enigmatic spiritual leader (played by a delightfully accented Michael Sheen) on their island “utopia.” Emphasis on the very sarcastic quotation marks there, because as you’ll see in the trailer below—which is grim enough to warrant a mild NSFW warning—there’s nothing really utopian about ritual sacrifices and plunging nasty-looking drills into the heads of ne’er-do-wells:
It’s kept vague enough that Apostle could just be your run-of-the-mill cult horror movie, but there’s a few moments in this trailer, including a very bloody looking creature/guy that stalks Thomas in the latter half, that makes it seem like there’s potentially something a bit more supernatural behind Michael Sheen’s creepy cultist power hour. We’ll find out on October 12, when Apostle hits Netflix.