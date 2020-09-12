Legends of Tomorrow's Season 6 Has Found Its Guide to the Wide World of Aliens

Lisseth Chavez in February. Photo : Vivian Killilea ( Getty Images )

The Legends have fought time-displaced historical leaders, magical creatures, and the greatest villains of all time—maybe it’s time for them to face something a little more out of this world. Now season six of Legends of Tomorrow will see the worst time travelers in history facing off against an extraterrestrial foe. And they’ve found their guide.

The last season of Legends of Tomorrow ended with Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) being beamed away by an unknown assailant. That enemy turned out to be aliens, which are the focus of this latest season. T he Legends haven’t faced anything like this before.

To face new enemies, they’re going to need new help. As revealed at the DC Fandome panel and reported by Entertainment Weekly, Legends of Tomorrow has cast Lisseth Chavez (The OA, Chicago PD) as Esparanza “Spooner” Cruz, the newest hero to join the Legends of Tomorrow’s messy, reality-hopping crew.

Described in the official blurb as “tough and self-sufficient,” Spooner is a survivor of an encounter with aliens that set her on a path of defense and paranoia. “ Spooner Cruz lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens. And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared.” This season, she’ll be helping the crew hunt aliens down across time.

Chavez will be joining a cast full of changes. We saw a few beloved characters leave the show last season, mainly Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). We also saw the official exit of OG Zari, played by Tala Ashe, as she’s been replaced by Zari 2.0. Season six will see the return of Sara, Constantine (Matt Ryan), Nate (Nick Zano), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), and Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell). Both Shayan Sobhian and Olivia Swann have been bumped up to series regulars as Behrad and Astra respectively.

Showrunner Phil Klemmer has previously revealed that they’re planning on including classic aliens from the DC Comics, like the Dominators, and original extraterrestrials made just for the show. The goal is to have them be less morally complex than the magical creatures (meaning they might be straight evil), which will give us more time with the Legends themselves. And with the guidance of Esperanza Cruz, the gang might just have a chance of conquering them.



Legends of Tomorrow is set to return sometime in midseason 2021. That is if the aliens don’t get us first.



