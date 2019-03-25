Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: The CW (YouTube)

Mexican wrestlers, a Bollywood dance sequence, and an RV road trip to Disney World with an unconscious President Richard Nixon in the backseat. Just another day in the life of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.



The CW has released an extended trailer for the April 1 (pretty fitting) midseason return for Legends of Tomorrow season four. The Legends and John Constantine get ready to face off against the demon lord Neron and his hellish army of the damned—which just so happens to include Constantine’s boyfriend, Desmond. But not before everyone breaks out into an elaborate dance number, because what would Legends of Tomorrow be without a perfectly inappropriate amount of the Whimsy?

The sizzle reel also features an extra dose of whimsy in the form of an Arrowverse spoof, as Sara, Nate, and Ray suit up as Supergirl, Arrow, and the Flash in order to inspire the masses. Can’t tell if it’s for the plot, or just for our own entertainment, but I really hope it’s a bona fide part of the show. But only for a little while: We don’t need “The Trinity” when we have the Legends! Although I do think their ranks could benefit from Fairy Godmother with a machine gun. Please bring back Fairy Godmother with a machine gun.

Legends of Tomorrow returns April 1. All Glory to Beebo.

