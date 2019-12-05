We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

Legends of Tomorrow's Batshit Delightful Season 5 Trailer Welcomes You to Mr. Parker's Cul-de-Sac

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Legends of Tomorrow
4.8K
29
1
Hello, Mr. Parker.
Image: The CW

Not content with merely stepping into the shoes of one heroic icon for the Arrowverse recently, Brandon Routh is trying another for Legends’ next season: the other other Superman, Mr. Rogers.

Routh slipping on a cozy red sweater and singing a silly little jingle in a Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood homage (“Welcome to my cul-de-sac, friend/That’s a street that ends in a circle”) has to settle for being the most delightful thing about the new teaser, instead of the most bonkers.

Advertisement

Because immediately after cutting from this weird universe where Ray Palmer is seemingly not the Atom—which he won’t be for much longer—but instead a charming kid’s TV host (and why is he Mr. Parker and not Mr. Palmer?), we get a rapid-fire bonanza of shots that prove that Legends of Tomorrow is the most gloriously dumb show on TV, and no one else is trying nearly hard enough to compete.

Provocatively positioned Beebos! Ponies! Thugs on electric scooters! A mascot character with a giant s’more for a head getting punched in said head! MORE PUPPETS!

I don’t know what else to say, other than this: bless this incredible shitpost of a superhero show. The Legends return January 21.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from io9

Behold All the Goofy Dancing in This Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Gag Reel

Brandon Routh Says Goodbye to Legends of Tomorrow

A Jessica Jones Alum Is Playing an Amazing Role on an Upcoming Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow Draws Lines and Breaks Hearts in a Chaotic Midseason Premiere

About the author

James Whitbrook
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

EmailTwitterPosts