Legends of Tomorrow's Batshit Delightful Season 5 Trailer Welcomes You to Mr. Parker's Cul-de-Sac

Not content with merely stepping into the shoes of one heroic icon for the Arrowverse recently, Brandon Routh is trying another for Legends’ next season: the other other Superman, Mr. Rogers.

Routh slipping on a cozy red sweater and singing a silly little jingle in a Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood homage (“Welcome to my c ul-de-s ac, friend/That’s a street that ends in a circle”) has to settle for being the most delightful thing about the new teaser, instead of the most bonkers.

Because immediately after cutting from this weird universe where Ray Palmer is seemingly not the Atom—which he won’t be for much longer—but instead a charming k id’s TV host (and why is he Mr. Parker and not Mr. Palmer?), we get a rapid-fire bonanza of shots that prove that Legends of Tomorrow is the most gloriously dumb show on TV, and no one else is trying nearly hard enough to compete.

Provocatively positioned Beebos! Ponies! Thugs on electric scooters! A mascot character with a giant s ’m ore for a head getting punched in said head! MORE PUPPETS!

I don’t know what else to say, other than this: bless this incredible shitpost of a superhero show. The Legends return January 21.

