Robert Englund wants to play Freddy one last time. Jon Favreau wants to make Santa fight aliens with the Chiodo Brothers. Ezra Miller says his Flash movie is absolutely, definitely, 100 percent still-happening at some point. The Matrix’s original concept artists will return for the newly-announced fourth entry in the series. Plus, what to expect from Young Justice’s season finale. Spoilers now!



Ghost Draft

Comedian Theo Von has also joined the ever-growing cast of Ghost Draft in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Speaking at New Jersey’s Monster Mania over the weekend, Robert Englund stated he could “probably” play Freddy Krueger one more time, but would really like to see Kevin Bacon take over the role.

We need a Freddy that can do the next eight movies – or seven, I don’t want them to remake Part 1 again. I’m not Freddy anymore, you guys. I could do one more…probably. If you shot me up with vitamin c. But here’s the thing. I can’t do eight more, you guys. So we need a new actor that you guys believe in and trust and love that can go the distance. He’s not a kid anymore either but the rumor I’ve heard that I like is Kevin Bacon. Kevin loves horror. He’s a real actor. He’s a character actor. Kevin was great in Tremors. Kevin was great in Stir of Echoes. And I’ve heard this rumor. We need someone like that to take it on. And re-do it, exploiting all of the new technology.

The Flash

Ezra Miller also stated his solo Flash movie is “absolutely confirmed” in this video interview with W Korea. Bless his heart, etc.

Alien XMas

Jon Favreau revealed to THR he plans to work with the Chiodo Brothers (Elf, Killer Klowns from Outer Space) on a new Netflix Christmas special.

I’ve been trying to work with these guys the Chiodo brothers, who did the stop-motion on Elf, it took over 15 years, only because the business model changed.

The Chiodo Bros. later revealed on Facebook the special will be an adaptation of their own 2015 children’s book, Alien XMas, concerning a siege battle between Santa Claus and a horde of invading aliens.

The Matrix 4

Original Matrix concept artists Geoff Darrow and Steve Skroce are confirmed to return for the surprise fourth installment.

Joker 2

In conversation with Total Film, director Todd Phillips stated he’d make a sequel to his upcoming Joker movie if Joaquin Phoenix agreed to return.

One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week,. There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.

The Invisible Man

Leigh Whannel’s The Invisible Man has been moved up two weeks, and will now reach theaters February 28, 2020. [Coming Soon]

Fantasy Island

Likewise, Blumhouse’s upcoming Fantasy Island horror movie is now scheduled for a Valentine’s Day, 2020 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Jexi

A smartphone voiced by Rose Byrne falls in love with Adam Devine in the first trailer for Jexi, a comedic inversion of 2013's Her.

Legends of Tomorrow

Deadline reports that Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford, who play Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk respectively, will no longer be series regulars as of season five. While the opportunity for them to return to series is being left open, the decision for the two stars to exit stems from a “creative decision to wrap up their storyline,” according to Deadline, which also went on to add that “Of the large regular ensemble cast that started in Season 1, only a couple will still be on the show by the end of this coming season.”

Cowboy Bebop

The Gifted’s Elena Satine has joined the cast of the live-action Cowboy Bebop series as Spike’s ethereal lost love, Julia. [THR]

The 100

In a since-deleted Tweet, actor Chad Rook revealed he has joined the cast of The 100's final season.

Well it’s officially happened!! After years of going after this awesome show.....I am officially joining #the100 Cast!! Can’t wait for you to see this one. #ILoveMyJob @cwthe100

The Bridgewater Triangle

Noah Hawley is developing a television series on The Bridgewater Triangle, a hub of reported supernatural activity in southern Massachusetts for FX. According to Deadline, the series concerns “three estranged siblings” who “must somehow survive and come together” after “a massive paranormal event” strikes all 17 small towns simultaneously.

Red Rose

Deadline also reports BBC Three has ordered an eight-episode horror series in which “a disparate group of teenagers” discover a supernatural app named Red Rose mysteriously downloaded on to their smartphones.

Living With Yourself

Netflix’s eight-episode clone comedy starring Paul Rudd will premiere this October 18, according to TV Line.

The Good Place

NBC will air an hour-long series retrospective on The Good Place September 19 at 8/7c, one week before the final season premieres. [TV Line]

Titans

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Trigon,” the season two premiere of Titans.

The season two premiere episode follows directly after the apocalyptic events of last season’s finale. With Rachel’s father, Trigon (guest star SEAMUS DEVER) having successfully turned Dick dark, he sets out to win the others over to his side by embracing their inner darkness. With everyone under Trigon’s control, Rachel and Gar find themselves fighting what seems like a hopeless battle against the powers of Trigon.

The Walking Dead

TV Guide has a new poster for The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

Young Justice: Outsiders

KSiteTV also has images from “Into the Breach,” “Overwhelmed” and “Nevermore,” the final three episodes of Young Justice’s third season. Click through to see the rest.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

A trailer for the next episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories reminds us of a great-looking new Blu-ray of Alice, Sweet Alice is now available.

American Horror Story: 1984

Finally, the latest teaser for American Horror Story: 1984 features an under-the-bed stabbin’ ingeniously combining elements from both Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th Part II.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.