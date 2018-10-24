Image: Funimation

Legendary Pictures is adding to its ultra geeky film slate with a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia. Deadline reports the company has begun developing Kohei Horikoshi’s manga turned anime franchise for the big screen.

Horikoshi’s shonen manga and the wildly successful anime adaptation by Bones have lit the world on fire in recent years, thanks to their quintessentially Japanese taken on Western-style superheroes, blending high school drama—following an elite class of teens training to be the next generation of top-tier superheroes in a a world where 80 percent of the population is born with powers known as “Quirks”—with high-octane action. Wearing its inspiration from the likes of Marvel, DC, Super Sentai, Ultraman, and plenty other superheroic predecessors on its sleeve, it’s a series that celebrates the earnest joy of superheroic stories and their tropes. In an age of grounded, modernized takes on comic book heroes dominating the blockbuster market, something as wildly splashy and hyperkinetic as My Hero Academia could be the over-the-top, one-for-all-powered smash the superhero movie genre needs to stay fresh.

Advertisement

Though there isn’t a writer or director yet attached, Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter will produce the project for Legendary and Ryosuke Yoritomi will producer for Shueisha, the Japanese company that owns the franchise.

Legendary is currently in production on a Detective Pikachu live-action movie and famously produced the Pacific Rim movies, which are just about as close to live-action anime as there is. The company also made Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies, Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, the Jurassic World films, Warcraft, and the new Godzilla and Kong movies. If anywhere was the right fit for a story like this, it’s Legendary.