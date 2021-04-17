Legend of Korra Fans! What's Your Favorite Episode?

Korra enters her avatar state. Image : Nickelodeon

It’s almost been ten years since “Welcome to Republic City,” the first episode of the Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko show, Legend of Korra, which aired on Nickelodeon in 2012. The show came four years after the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender. I know most fans favor The Last Airbender, but I wanted to give Legend of Korra some love.

Initially, Korra was supposed to be a one-season thing that, thankfully, turned into four seasons. Which is good because if it weren’t for that, I wouldn’t have seen my favorites from Book four, episode two: “Korra Alone”.



At the end of season three, Korra is left using a wheelchair, recovering from her fight against Zaheer and the Red Lotus. In “Korra Alone”, Korra is administered physical therapy and healing with her waterbending mentor (and Last Airbender mainstay) Katara. The fighting has left her devastated and haunted by memories of Zaheer and a dark doppelganger apparition that threatens to consume her. At the end of the episode, she confronts this darkness, and is triumphant, but still left with lingering thoughts of failure.

There isn’t much in the way of action in “Korra Alone”, but it’s the emotional beats that stuck with me. Book three is very dark, even for a show aimed primarily at children. However, DiMartino and Konietzko allow the audience to see an animated character work through trauma by showing, even in its fantastical world, an accurate depiction of what it’s like to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. This was something I appreciated, and wished more children’s shows would explore.

Enough about my pick though, let’s talk about you! What is your favorite episode of Legend of Korra, and why? I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!



