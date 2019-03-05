Photo: Magnet

So many sci-fi movies these days are about humanity being forced to leave Earth to live on another planet. So, to stand out, you’ve got to do something different. Something terrifying. And it seems that’s exactly what the new film, Aniara, does.



Based on a 1956 poem by Swedish Nobel Prize-winning writer Harry Martinson, Aniara is about a ship that’s supposed to get people quickly and safely from Earth to Mars in three weeks. Obviously though, that doesn’t happen. And...just watch the trailer to see the rest.

From the first images of the trailer where birds get the Thanos treatment, you just know this shit is about to get freaky. And when Aniara is bounced off its path, floating into deep space with only the slimmest hope for survival, people get primal. Things get bad. And it seems the exact thing that would happen if a trip once filled with hope was almost suddenly devoid of any. It’s a really scary thought and one we’re very intrigued to see play out.

Written and directed by Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja, Aniara opens May 17.

