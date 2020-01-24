Leave Star Trek Alone, You Piece of Shit

The similarities between Donald Trump’s newly revealed United States Space Force logo and the logo for Star Trek’s Starfleet are uncanny.
He’s made pop culture references plenty of times before but whoever “designed” this logo may be hearing from CBS or Paramount pretty soon.
Yes, while the Air Force Space Command has utilized a delta symbol previously, the image Trump posted is a lot closer to the Federation logo than it should be.
Anyway.
