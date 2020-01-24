We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

Leave Star Trek Alone, You Piece of Shit

Jill Pantozzi
Filed to:Star Trek
9.0K
48
1
Don’t fuck with Janeway.
Image: CBS

The similarities between Donald Trump’s newly revealed United States Space Force logo and the logo for Star Trek’s Starfleet are uncanny.

He’s made pop culture references plenty of times before but whoever “designed” this logo may be hearing from CBS or Paramount pretty soon.

Advertisement

Yes, while the Air Force Space Command has utilized a delta symbol previously, the image Trump posted is a lot closer to the Federation logo than it should be.

Advertisement
“The first duty of every Starfleet officer is to the truth. Whether it’s scientific truth, or historical truth, or personal truth. It is the guiding principle upon which Starfleet is based.”– Captain Jean-Luc Picard,
Image: CBS

Anyway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from io9

Jean-Luc Picard Is Back, But Is the Star Trek He Left Behind?

Star Trek: Picard Welcomes Back Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan for Season 2

Picard's Jonathan Del Arco Shares the Heartbreaking Story That Inspired His Approach to Star Trek's Hugh

When Star Trek: The Next Generation Was Bad, It Was Truly Horrendous

About the author

Jill Pantozzi
Jill Pantozzi

Deputy Editor, io9. Loves cats.

EmailTwitterPosts