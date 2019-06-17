Image: Codeblack FIlms

Julia Hart’s Fast Color is unique amongst the vast majority of recent superhero movies because it tells the story of three generations of black women who all share metahuman abilities which allow them to create strange and powerful things. While most cape films focus on spectacles of destruction, Fast Color instead leads with the idea that creation is also something that can inspire awe.

In this exclusive featurette, the film’s cast and crew discuss what it is that drew them to the project and how stories about saving the world from disaster don’t inherently have to center on destruction just for the sake of it.

In exploring the relationships between Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Ruth’s daughter Lila (Saniyya Sidney), and Ruth’s mother Bo (Lorraine Toussaint), Fast Color keeps its heroes’ humanity at the forefront and gives you a reason to be emotionally invested in its plot, which is the key to making these kinds of projects work.

Fast Color will be available for digital download on June 18, and on DVD on July 16.

