This is why we can’t have nice things.

According to a report from CNBC, at some point over the past few days, a clip from Avengers: Endgame made its way online and is now circulating across a number of social media platforms just days before the film’s meant to be released to the public on April 26. CNBC writes, “It is likely that the person behind the leak had clearance to view the footage.”

The footage, which we won’t describe here, is particularly spoiler heavy, subtitled in Arabic, and appears to have been recorded during a screening of the film judging from the theatre seats visible in the frame. io9 reached out to Disney and a spokesperson declined to comment on the leak.

For people hoping to walk into theaters with the intention of experiencing the film fresh, with no knowledge of what’s to happen, this a problem because once these things are on the internet, they’re rather difficult to avoid. With a film like Endgame, though, things are uniquely tough given just how much hype there’s been around the movie. There are just as many people who have no qualms about spoilers and want to know any and everything they can about movies before they’re released which would be fine were it not for the fact that, oftentimes, people don’t take those who don’t feel the same way into consideration.

We’re a little more than a week out from Avengers: Endgame’s premiere and everyone’s excitement for it is sure to only ratchet up even more as we get closer. With that in mind, understand that if spoilers are the kind of thing you’re not down with, being on the internet’s going to be something of a challenge until April 26 when the Avengers set off to kick Thanos’ ass.

[Editor’s Note: We want our readers to have a fun time so if you post spoilers here your comment will be deleted. Please be mindful. -Jill P.]

