Last Night's Saturday Night Live Featured a Weird, Dark Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Parody

What sad, strange lives our turtles lead now. Image : NBC

Last night, NBC aired a historic, all-remote episode of Saturday Night Live, with a full run of sketches from performers who, due to the novel coronavirus , couldn’t actually be in the same place. And the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles played a significant role, for some reason.

In the sketch “Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles,” we see a bleak and strange animated rendition of the turtles’ future. It leans hard into the malaise of middle age, as the turtles grow up to be, largely, unlikeable and sad adults. I’m not sure how I feel about it.

It’s certainly one of the more distinct attempts at humor I’ve seen on SNL in a long time, and the Whole Foods gag made me laugh. Animation is probably a pretty strong medium during the age of social distancing for stuff like this—you can make something ambitious without people needing to be in the same room together. And this has a sort of Adult Swim late-night energy to it, though that might just come from the fact that it doesn’t have the laughs of a studio audience behind it.

What other bleak parodies does Saturday Night Live have for us next? Who can say. Poor Shredder.



