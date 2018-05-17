Photo: Disney

Thanks to Donald Glover, fans have already had a chance to tour Lando’s Millennium Falcon from Solo: A Star Wars Story. We know about the bar, the cape room, and the very comfy bed. However, a new behind-the-scenes video reveals some of the mementos Lando has on board—and they are as fascinating, if not more so, than anything else we’ve seen so far.

On this week’s Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo gave a tour of Lando’s Falcon from the set of Solo (the video was filmed months ago). It’s a fun segment that begins at 6:17 below but there’s one moment in particular that we want to highlight, and it’s cued up here at 7:13.

Note: These items are not mentioned in Solo and since they’re highlighted in an official Lucasfilm video pre-release, we do not consider them spoilers.

Hidalgo calls them “Lando’s treasures” and “the things that are most important to him.” They are silver models of what appears to be a podracer, the Millennium Falcon, and then the big one...

A curious treasure on Lando’s Falcon that looks like a podracer. Another treasure on Lando’s Falcon. It’s Lando’s Falcon. Lando has a model of Cloud City on his Falcon. 1 / 3

“I won’t get into any details but you’ll probably recognize what he has in his future,” Hidalgo says, pointing at the third piece on the bottom. Um, yes, we recognize that. It’s a model of Cloud City, the Bespin city Lando was an administrator of when we first met him in The Empire Strikes Back. But why does he have a model of that city from his future on his ship years earlier?

The question raises all kinds of weird possibilities that Star Wars fans love to talk about. Can Lando see into the future? Is the design something he’s a fan of and later modeled a city on? Is it just a place he’s visited and loved? Does someone he care for live there?

Most likely one of those last ones but, it’s fun to speculate, right?

Then there’s also the added mystery of the podracer and Falcon. Obviously, the model Falcon is on the actual Falcon so, is this Lando’s past, present, and future? If so, what’s the significance of the podracer, if it actually is a podracer? Humans can’t fly pods unless they’re Force-sensitive so, is Lando? Probably not. Did he build it as a kid like Anakin? He is a gambler, so maybe that’s the model of a pod he won something very important by betting on?

These three tiny things say everything and nothing about Lando, and we’re very much here for it. Maybe those questions will be answered if that Lando movie every happens.

Also revealed in this episode of The Star Wars Show: the news that Star Wars Celebration is returning in 2019, and it’ll be held in Chicago. See you there?

