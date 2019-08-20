Image: Warner Bros.

Time to grab your pleather pants and hack into some robots, because The Matrix is back, baby. Variety has revealed that The Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski will write and direct a fourth film in the series, with original series stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo and Trinity.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich confirmed to Variety that Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowski sisters filmmaking duo, is returning to The Matrix series. The script is being written with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. No word yet on whether co-creator Lilly Wachowski will be returning in any creative capacity to the project.

“Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe,” Emmerich said.

A new Matrix film has been rumored for years—including when The Matrix stunt performer and John Wick director Chad Stahelski hinted back in May that the Wachowskis were coming back. Of course, he mentioned both sisters, not just Lana Wachowski, so it’s unclear how much he knew or whether things have changed since then. According to Variety, the next Matrix film is set to start filming next year.

