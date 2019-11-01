Kyle MacLachlan Recalls Agent Cooper's Twin Peaks Arrival in This Clip From a Gorgeous New Box Set

There’s always Twin Peaks in the air, whether it’s rumors of a fourth season or the sight of David Lynch picking up an honorary Oscar. The next entry in the cherry pie sweepstakes is Twin Peaks: From Z to A, a giant Blu-ray set celebrating the cult series—and we’ve got an exclusive peek at one of its special features.

As you’ll see, it’s a sit-down with Kyle “Agent Cooper” MacLachlan and Sheryl “Laura Palmer” Lee with journalist Kristine McKenna, who co-authored Lynch’s recent memoir Room to Dream. The whole thing runs 90 minutes, but this clip is mostly MacLachlan, gleefully recalling working with Lynch to film the upbeat monologue and driving scene that served as Agent Cooper’s memorable introduction on the series: “Diane, 11:30 a.m., February 24. Entering the town of Twin Peaks...Never seen so many trees in my life. As W.C. Fields would say, ‘I’d rather be here than Philadelphia.’”

Fans of any pop culture property know there’s nothing more annoying than buying the “complete” version of something, only to discover that a new, more complete version of the thing is about to hit stores. Twin Peaks fans have been through this a few times. But unless Lynch decides he wants to reconnect with Agent Cooper and company a fourth time, Twin Peaks: From Z to A sure feels like the last Twin Peaks box set you will ever need to buy.

You can behold the unfurled majesty of Twin Peaks: From Z to A’s 21-disc Blu-ray set at the top of this post—yes, that is a nifty little acrylic die-cut of Coop and Laura in the Red Room—but the real allure is what’s inside. Here’s what you get (deep breath): both seasons of the iconic original series, plus the U.S. and international versions of the pilot; the 18-part 2017 Showtime revival, also known as Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series; and 1992 feature film Fire Walk With Me with its deleted scenes.

And that’s not all! You also get never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of Lynch working on each episode of A Limited Event Series; a new featurette with Harry “Deputy Andy” Goaz and Kimmy “Lucy Moran” Robertson chatting about their Twin Peaks memories; the interview with MacLachlan and Lee mentioned above; and full versions of several Roadhouse musical performances, as seen on A Limited Event series.

The included performances are: Chromatics, “Shadow;” the Cactus Blossoms, “Mississippi;” Au Revoir Simone, “Lark,” “A Violent Yet Flammable World,” and a previously released performance of “Sad Song;” Trouble, “Snake Eyes;” Sharon Van Etten, “Tarifa;” Nine Inch Nails, “She’s Gone Away;” Hudson Mohawke, “Human;” Rebekah Del Rio, “No Stars;” Chromatics, “Saturday;” James Marshall (as James Hurley, who has always been cool), “Just You;” Lissie, “Wild West;” The Veils, “Axolotl;” Eddie Vedder, “Out Of Sand;” and Julee Cruise, “The World Spins.”

The set also repurposes an array of special features retained from previous Twin Peaks box sets The Entire Mystery (including the deleted and extended scenes, packaged as The Missing Pieces) and A Limited Event Series. You’ll also get a 4K UHD disc containing both 1990 Twin Peaks pilots and A Limited Event’s jaw-dropping eighth episode. Got a light?

For those with a slightly more casual interest in Twin Peaks, but who are still gripped with the obsessive need to own all three seasons (Twin Peaks will do that to you), there’s a slightly less hefty option: the first complete release of Twin Peaks: The Television Collection on Blu-ray and DVD. The blue rose on the box art is a nice touch.

You can pre-order a copy of Twin Peaks: From Z to A right here, ahead of its release on December 10 in the U.S. and Canada (an international release date will be announced soon); it’s limited to 25,000 copies worldwide, so don’t get lost in the Black Lodge if you really want to get your mitts on it. Twin Peaks: The Television Collection is available now.



