Art of Edward Gorey for The Doubtful Guest Image : Edward Gorey

What happens when two Hollywood power couples come together to create art? You get a book to screen adaption of Edward Gorey’s book illustrated book, The Doubtful Guest.



The Hollywood Reporter states Andy, and Barbara Muschietti and Emily V. Gordon, and Kumail Nanjiani are teaming up with Amblin Entertainment to bring the story to the big screen. Muschietti will direct, while Nanjiani will produce and co-write the script with his wife, Emily.

The film won’t go into production anytime soon as Muschietti and Nanjiani are booked and busy. Muschietti is in London directing DC’s Flash movie, while Nanjiani will appear in Marvel’s The Eternals, and he’s preparing to shoot the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series.

In case you haven’t heard of this book, it was published in 1957. The initial target audience was children, but the publisher changed that and marketed it as adult fiction. Guest is Gorey’s third book and is complete with his typical vibe of surrealism, absurdity, and wit, set in a gothic Edwardian setting. The story follows a family and a penguin-like creature who arrives at their home and annoys the hell out of them. Breaking things and stealing valuables, the family urges the creature to leave their home, but it refuses. Best believe comedy and hijinks ensue.

Have you read The Doubtful Guest? What do you think of adapting it to screen? Let us know in the comments!

