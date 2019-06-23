Image: Netflix

With Marvel’s Netflix adaptations officially over with and done, now that Jessica Jones’s third season has gone live, the lingering question in the minds of fans is, will we ever see these versions of these characters again?

There’s not really a good answer to that question right now, but it turns out there’s one we most likely won’t, even if there’s an opportunity: Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. Talking to TV Line recently, Ritter explained that, really, she’s happy where things ended up, and isn’t exceptionally interested in talking on the role of the embittered private eye again.



“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” she said. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”



She does, truly, have a lot to be proud of. Ritter’s Jones is one of the most compelling characters in Netflix’s corner of Marvel’s live-action output, both tough and vulnerable, an entrancing action hero and a complicated heroine.



The series creator, Melissa Rosenberg, seems to agree with Ritter, though she’s a bit less committal in her finality.



“I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter,” she told TV Line. “I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories.”



Creative restlessness is a good reason to move on from an old project. But we’ll miss Jessica Jones.



