Image: DC Comics

When Krypton returns for its second season, it’s going to be bringing with it some familiar faces, along with some deep cuts from far back in the DC Comics universe.

The most notable addition to the show, for the long-term DC fan, will be Lobo, who in the comics is a violent, scenery-chewing bounty hunter from the otherwise peaceful planet of Czarnia. Alongside rumors that a Lobo film script is in the works, that’s a lotta Lobo.

The other two additions go a bit deeper. These are Flamebird and Nightwing (no, not that one), a duo of Kryptonian gods whose legend inspired Dick Grayson to take on the name Nightwing for his independent superhero identity. In the comics, they exist in a recurring cycle: in each reincarnation Flamebird and Nightwing are destined to find each other and fall in love, only to be betrayed and killed. What role they’re set to play in Krypton, and whether or not they’re going to be gods, is unclear.

When Krypton returns for a second season in 2019, it’ll continue the plot from the first season, featuring Kryptonians trying to stave off the inevitable destruction of their planet as a time traveler seeks to preserve the timeline and Superman’s legacy along with it.