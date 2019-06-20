Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Paramount

It was one of the most talked about moments of last summer. The unnecessary, but undeniably cool, moment in Mission: Impossible - Fallout where Henry Cavill reloads his fists during a fight. Why? No reason. It’s just badass.

Long before that, of course, Cavill became a star playing Superman for DC Films. And this week a Superman-themed Syfy show paid homage to the moment.

In episode two of the second season of Krypton, Seg-El pulls a Kal-El and reloads his fists.

Here’s the full clip followed by a GIF created of the two side by side.

Totally nailed it, right?

Krypton airs Wednesday nights on Syfy.

