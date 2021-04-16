Kristen Wiig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Disney loves nothing more than repurposing its familiar properties, whether that means making a live-action version of an animated classic or elevating a fairy-tale villain into a protagonist. A new project in the works with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will do both for Cinderella’s dreaded evil stepsisters.

According to Deadline, Wiig and Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar) envision the film as “a fairy tale musical comedy that re-imagines the Cinderella classic from the point of view of her infamous evil stepsisters. Spanning from their early childhood through the marriage of their universally beloved stepsister and beyond, we follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family’s legacy.”

So far the film has no title and no directing or casting announcements (Deadline says the main characters would be played by “younger actresses,” but the Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo could potentially appear in other roles). This project is not to be confused with another that was recently announced via Deadline: animated Netflix musical Steps, a “spin on the classic Cinderella story” that’ll be produced by another Saturday Night Live veteran, Amy Poehler, and directed by Alyce Tzue.

But anyone who needs their “Disney villain recast as a hero” fix need wait only until May 28, when the Emma Stone-starring Cruella arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access.

