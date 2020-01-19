Korg and Miek Go to War in This Avengers: Endgame Concept Art

Korg and Miek in Thor: Ragnarok. Image : Marvel Studios

When Thanos’s army comes knocking on the door of the world, it’s time to step up. Not even Fortnite can get in the way of saving the world.



In newly released concept art for Avengers: Endgame, Korg and Miek put down the controllers and take off the headsets and suit the heck up. Are these two Avengers now? Either way, in this art by Marvel concept artist Jackson Sze, the two join the final battle in epic fashion. In the foreground of the art is Miek, wearing his fantastic armor and wielding a massive blade, while in the background Korg swings his God-worthy hammer.

It’s incredibly satisfying when the comic relief suits up, gets down to business, and absolutely wrecks shop. Avengers: Endgame was an overstuffed movie as it was, and had plenty of fan service, but I’m wishing a glimpse of this had made it into the final film. You’d never call these good, good alien boys lazy again.



