Image: Dreamworks

Most of us know Kit Harington as Jon Snow: bastard son of Ned Stark, current king of the North, and maybe also the rightful heir to the throne of Westeros. (Spoilers, I guess?) But he’s also the voice of dragon trapper Eret in How to Train Your Dragon 2 and the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The guys likes dragons, is what we’re saying.

So this new video of him “auditioning” for Game of Thrones alongside the adorable Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon is not only funny, it’s got a nice meta through-line to go with it. Check it out.

It’s wild to think How to Train Your Dragon 2 came out almost five years ago. That’s how long we’ve been waiting for this third and final installment in the franchise. We can only hope it lives up to those expectations.

How to the Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens February 22.

