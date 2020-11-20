We come from the future
Kirby Morrow, X-Men: Evolution's Cyclops and So Many More, Has Died

James Whitbrook
Filed to:RIP
RIPKirby MorrowStargate AtlantisX-Men EvolutionAnimeDragonball ZInuyashaGundam Winganimationvoice actingsupergirllegionstargate
Some of Morrow’s most iconic roles: Trowa Barton, Cyclops, and Miroku.
Screenshot: Sunrise, Warner Bros./Marvel Studios

Kirby Morrow, Stargate Atlantis’ Captain Kleinman and the voice behind some of the most iconic English anime dubs, has passed away at 47.

Morrow appeared as Kleinman—the USAF Captain acting as the weapons officer aboard the Daedalus—in Atlantis and reprised the role once more in Stargate Universe. But if you grew up in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, you might be more familiar with his voiceover work.

As well as bringing mutant Scott Summers (aka Cyclops) to life in X-Men Evolution, Morrow had a profound impact in anime dubs. That includes his role as the taciturn Trowa Barton, pilot of the Gundam Heavyarms in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, the second voice of Goku in Ocean Production’s dub of Dragon Ball Z, and Miroku in Inuyasha. He recently reprised the Miroku role in the Funimation dub of Inuyasha’s follow-up series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

Outside of anime and more recently, Morrow lent his voice to multiple Lego animated projects, including the Jurassic World series Legend of Isla Nublar, and the Ninjago TV series. He also had small roles on the CW’s Supergirl and FX’s Legion.

No cause of death was given, according to a report from Stargate fansite Gateworld.net, citing a social media post by Morrow’s family. Our thoughts go out to Morrow’s family and friends in this sad time.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

wellgruntled
wellgruntled

Too much to ask for an actual photo of the guy along with thoughts and the briefest of summaries of his career?

Rest easy, Kirby.