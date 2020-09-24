We come from the future
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts' Season 3 Trailer Teases the Beginning of the End

Beth Elderkin
Beth Elderkin
Clearly, the peace thing isn’t going super great.
Image: Netflix
In the beginning, Kipo found herself in a wild world filled with talking animals and colossal creatures who could crush her like a bug. But as we see in this exclusive reveal for the third and final season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, the true threat to peace is humans.

io9 has the first look at season three of Netflix and Dreamworks Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Following the defeat of Scarlemagne (Dan Stevens) at the end of season two, Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) and her friends are trying to unite all the animal clans of Las Vistas against a greater foe: geneticist and human supremacist Dr. Emilia (Amy Landecker). But as we see in the trailer below, getting everyone to sign onto the Human-Mute Ultimate Friendship Alliance (or HMUFA for short) is a lot harder than it looks.

Sadly, it was announced earlier this month that the third season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts would be its last, which means Dr. Emilia may be the final obstacle standing in the way of Kipo’s dream of bringing humans and animals together once and for all. Will they be able to stop her “cure” from putting humans back on the top of the food chain and bring friendship to the world forever? Let’s hope so.

Luckily Kipo won’t have to do it alone: Not only does she have her animal and human friends, but there was a glimpse of a huge army of Daves in there! Now, what’s that all about? Only one way to find out: checking out Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts when it returns to Netflix for its final season on October 12.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

DISCUSSION

austenpaul
austenpaul

Sadly, it was announced earlier this month that the third season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts would be its last

I missed this announcement and now I am extremely sad

when it returns to Netflix for its final season on October 12

Happy day after my birthday to me! Still sad it’s ending tho. I really love this show and not just because the soundtrack is hot fire.