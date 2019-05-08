Image: Warner Bros./Legendary

Roland Emmerich has another bonkers-sounding sci-fi movie up his sleeve. Rob Liefeld teases another Deadpool animated project coming soon. Get another look at John Wick Chapter 3 in action. Plus, new Aladdin clips, what’s to come on iZombie, and a glimpse of The Flash’s season finale. Spoilers, away!



Godzilla

In a recent interview with JoBlo, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty stated he’s potentially interested in directing a prehistoric entry in the giant monster franchise.

I like the idea of going back in time and telling creatures’ stories from different eras. Skull Island was set in the ’70s, but personally I’d like to do ‘GODZILLA B.C.,’ go back to ancient times and really see the Ray Harryhausen-esque world where primitive humans had to try to survive with these creatures. Maybe we’d get to see the first time mankind truly encountered Godzilla, and get to see how that relationship was christened.

Incident on 459



Maggie Grace is attached to star in a new horror film described by Deadline as “The Exorcist on a plane” concerning “a demon-possessed passenger on a transatlantic flight from Boston to London.” Grace will play Valerie, a child psychologist who must set aside her differences with an ex-boyfriend so the pair may “figure out how to deal with the demon.”

Jumanji 3

Speaking with THR, Colin Hanks revealed he’s set to reprise his role as the adult version of Alex Vreeke in the upcoming Jumanji sequel.

Moonfall

According to THR, Roland Emmerich will direct a new sci-fi disaster movie in which the moon is knocked from its orbit and sent “on a collision course towards Earth.” Naturally, “a ragtag team launches a last-ditch mission to the moon, hoping to solve the mystery and save Earth from annihilation.”

Aladdin

Genie discusses the importance of proper phrasing while Aladdin takes Jasmine on a magic carpet ride in two new clips.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Everyone’s waiting for John Wick in the latest Parabellum TV spot.

The Lodge



Riley Keough plays a former cult member and soon-to-be stepmom snowed in with her fiancé’s kids in the trailer for The Lodge, co-starring Richard Armitage and Alicia Silverstone.





What We Do in the Shadows

Good news—What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a second season at FX. [Den of Geek]

Deadpool: The Animated Series

Deadpool will enjoy his own cartoon series “sooner than later” according to Rob Liefeld on Twitter.

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of a murdered app developer in the synopsis for “Dot Zom,” the May 23 episode of iZombie.

Liv (Rose McIver), Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) investigate the suspicious death of Cornell Piercey (guest star Devin Johnston), the head of Piercey Corp, a successful traffic app company. Melissa Schultz (guest star Stephanie Lemelin), Cornell’s ex-girlfriend, is now running the company, makes an interesting reveal to Liv and Clive. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is focusing on maintaining positive zombie PR in the city. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) is intrigued when he meets Al Bronson (guest star Gage Golightly “Teen Wolf”) of Bluster Magazine, as she is not at all what he was expecting. Robert Buckley and Bryce Hodgson also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by John Enbom (#504). Original airdate 5/23/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Finally, Barry goes up against Reverse-Flash and Cicada II in the promo for next week’s season finale, “Legacy.”

