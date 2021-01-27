King Kong Vs. Godzilla Versus Godzilla Vs. Kong

Can you guess which image is from the 1962 movie, and which is from 2021? Probably! Image : Toho/Legendary

No, it’s not a battle royale between parallel universes full of kaiju. (Although that would be awesome.) YouTuber and giant monster aficionado Long Live the King has made a side-by-side comparison between the new Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer, and footage from the original Japa nese movie match-up, King Kong Vs. Godzilla.



Two things you should know before you watch this video: 1) The 1962 film was made by the Japanese studio Toho with practically zero U.S. involvement, so this is pure, classic kaiju cinema; 2) special effects have improved somewhat over the past 59 years.

The comparison is funnier than it is informative, and many of the matching shots are just a result of both movies having the exact same premise. But I think there are a couple of times the upcoming film is paying homage to the ridiculous original—certainly that’s the only explanation why the characters in the new movie also made the bonkers decision to ship Kong over the ocean on a flatbed sea vessel. I guess we’ll know for sure if Kong tries to shove a tree down Godzilla’s throat on March 31.

[Via Nerdist]

