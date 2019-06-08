Image: Paramount Pictures

When I think of movies I need to see again, with new actors and a slightly refreshed script, of course I think of the moderately charming late-’80s Bill Murray vehicle Scrooged. Do you—do you not?

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Paramount certainly does, which is why they’ve signed a deal with comedian and former homophobic-joke-teller Kevin Hart to develop a remake of the film, which adapted Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol with the stunning innovations of being set in the modern day and featuring absolutely zero Muppets.



Advertisement

No word yet on who will star in the film, but my money’s on Kevin Hart.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.