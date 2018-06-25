Photo: Disney

The instant fans walked out of Avengers: Infinity War, we all started speculating. How did that happen? Is that character really gone? Can these events be reversed?

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, of course, wasn’t answering those questions when he spoke to io9 this week. But he did offer an interesting tease about the people who survived Thanos’ snap at the end of Infinity War.



“I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with Avengers 4, which you don’t usually have in these kind of movies, you can sort of do the math,” Feige told io9. “And realize it’s the original Avengers that are left.”

Of course, we all realized that Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, and (we assume) Hawkeye are all still alive. But for Feige to call this out gives it an extra seed of significance. The most obvious explanation is this is just how Marvel chose to tell this story—to have the original team save the galaxy one more time before, potentially, passing the torch. But maybe there’s something bigger at stake: a cosmic fate that binds these characters together and will be tested moving ahead.

Frankly, we don’t know and we won’t until May next year when Avengers 4 is released. But it’s certainly fun to think about.

The MCU continues next week in Ant-Man and the Wasp. We’ll have more on that film soon.