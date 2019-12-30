Kevin Feige Teases the 'Legitimately Scary' World of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is about to enter a world of pain. Photo : Disney

Venom 2 casting breakdown teases a possible Spidey cameo. Fiege promises more fear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Who gets a cool guest star for its upcoming season. Plus, an interesting flag has been spotted on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and a new clip from Harley Quinn brings her crashing into the Batcave. Spoilers ahoy!



Venom 2

According to a new report from Geeks WorldWide, Tom Holland is “currently in talks” to make a cameo appearance in Venom 2. However, Spider-fans should “keep in mind that negotiations are still going on and it is possible a deal may not be made.”

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

During a recent interview with GoldDerby, Simon Pegg stated Quentin Tarantino’s proposed Star Trek movie “is still kind of in the mix” should he wish to make it.

As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek idea is still kind of in the mix. That’s down to [him] about what he wants to do next, you know. There’s been talk of various spinoffs possibly. We’ll see. I’m always happy to get back into that universe. I think it’ll be bittersweet for us now to do another one after losing Anton [Yelchin], just because we were very much a family. And we’ll miss him more than we normally do, because he will be conspicuous by his absence. But we’ll see what happens.

Noah Hawley’s Star Trek

In the same interview, Pegg stated he doesn’t believe Noah Hawley’s own proposed Star Trek movie “is necessarily going to be Star Trek 4.”

No, I don’t know anything about it. Noah Hawley’s been hired to write something for Star Trek, which is very exciting. He’s a brilliant writer and always creates interesting stuff. Whether or not we’re involved in that, I don’t know. I don’t think so. I don’t think that Noah’s thing is necessarily going to be Star Trek 4. I’m talking out of my ass, as usual. But we’ll see what happens with that.

Black Widow

An “exclusive look” at Black Widow will air during the College Football National Championship January 13, according to commercials aired during college games over the weekend.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Speaking as a guest at the New York Film Academy, Kevin Feige clarified Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is not a horror movie, but “it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.”

Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title we’ve ever come up with, by the way, which is one thing that’s exciting about it. I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it. I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist. These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.

Underwater

The new film, starring Kristen Stewart at the bottom of the ocean, has a nother TV spot. This one lists the symptoms of hypoxia—giving us a good idea of at least one threat the Stewart and friends in the film.

Doctor Who

The Radio Times reports actor Jay Buckley (The Inbetweeners) is slated to appear in an upcoming episode of Doctor Who’s twelfth season. No details on his episode or character are available at this time.

Meanwhile, the Doctor takes the TARDIS crew to a deadly spa crawling with “ferocious monsters” in the synopsis for “Orphan 55", the January 12 episode of Doctor Who.

Having decided that everyone could do with a holiday, the Doctor takes Graham, Yasmin, Ryan to a luxury resort for a spot of rest and relaxation. However, they discover the place where they are having a break is hiding a number of deadly secrets. What are the ferocious monsters that are attacking Tranquillity Spa? Guest starring Laura Fraser and James Buckley, alongside Jodie Whittaker as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord, and Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole as her trusty travelling companions. Director: Lee Haven Jones

Starring: Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, Laura Fraser, James Buckley

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

The flag of Madripoor, an island nation in the Marvel Universe known for its extreme economic disparity was recently spotted on the set The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Harley Quinn



Finally, Harley Quinn somehow manages to pants herself while infiltrating the Batcave in a clip from this week’s episode, “You’re a Damn Good Cop, Jim Gordon”.

