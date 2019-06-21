Image: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Mark Hamill hopes The Rise of Skywalker will be his final turn in Star Wars. It seems like Halloween 2 is all but ready to start shooting. Peter Parker has a superheroic heart-to-heart in new Spider-Man: Far From Home footage. Plus, new snippets from Midsommar, and what’s to come on the next season of The Terror. Spoilers, assemble!



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Mark Hamill confirmed Luke will “make a curtain call as a force ghost” in The Rise of Skywalker. When asked if this will be his final Star Wars appearance, Hamill answered, “I sure hope so.”

Halloween 2

Jamie Lee Curtis will once again reprise her role as Laurie Strode in a follow-up to Blumhouse’s Halloween, according to Collider. The latest sequel is currently scheduled to begin shooting after Labor Day, for a potential October 16, 2020 release date.

The Shrinking of Treehorn

Ron Howard has signed on to direct an animated film adaptation of Florence Parry Heide’s children’s book The Shrinking of Treehorn, for Imagine Entertainment. The story concerns a boy who begins to shrink after playing a mysterious board game. [Variety]

Spider-Man & Venom

In conversation with CinemaBlend, Kevin Feige stated a Spider-Man/Venom team-up movie “seems likely” but it’s “probably up to Sony” to make it happen.

I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.

A Quiet Place 2

Production has officially begun on A Quiet Place 2, according to Coming Soon.

The Pale Door

Bloody-Disgusting has a sales poster for The Pale Door, an upcoming horror-western about a bordello secretly inhabited by witches and werewolves.

Hobbs and Shaw

Coming Soon also has a new international poster for Hobbs & Shaw.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Mysterio bonds with Peter in the latest clip from Far From Home.





Midsommar

The latest trailer for Midsommar wishes you a Happy Solstice.

Creepshow



Jeffrey Combs and Kid Cudi will star in an upcoming episode of the Creepshow TV series written and directed by Rob Schrab. Titled “Bad Wolf Down,” the story concerns “a group of American soldiers trapped behind enemy lines during World War II” who “find an unconventional way to even the odds.” Meanwhile, Outkast’s Big Boi will star in an episode written by Christopher Buehlman and directed by David Bruckner centering on “a college student who brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside” titled “The Man in the Suitcase.” Bruce Davison and DJ Qualls are also set to star in new adaptations of The Monkey’s Paw and The Finger, respectively. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for a full episode guide on Creepshow’s first season.

Lovecraft Country

Deadline reports Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel and Mac Brandt are the latest to join the cast of Lovecraft Country. According to the outlet, Neumann will play Hillary, “an outdoorsy woman who migrates to the big city–where her dreams turn into nightmares” while Tazel is Dora Freeman, the “spitfire personality and life of every party, who enjoys nights on the town with her beloved, boozy husband Montrose.” Brandt has been cast as Lancaster, “a former thug who grew up on the streets of Chicago and is more brawn than brain, he’s strong armed his way to the head of Chicago PD’s organized crime unit, where his corruption has been allowed to thrive.”

The 100

Meanwhile, Bellamy teams-up with “an unlikely companion” in the synopsis for “What You Take With You,” the July 9 episode of The 100.

Bellamy (Bob Morley) must venture into enemy territory with an unlikely companion. Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is forced to confront her past.

[Spoiler TV]

Agents of SHIELD

The twelfth episode of season six is titled “The Sign”, according to Spoiler TV.

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of a private eye in the synopsis for “Night and the Zombie City,” the July 11 episode of iZombie.

While investigating the murder of private eye Mick Chisel, who was stabbed in the head with an ice pick, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes Chisel’s brain in hopes of breaking down how this gruesome murder took place. Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star.

[Spoiler TV]

In the meantime, Liv and Ravi get high on “‘90s teen pageant girl brain” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Fresh Princess”.





The Terror: Infamy

Finally, spirits haunt the Japanese internment camps of WWII in the disconcertingly timed trailer for the second season of The Terror.





