Marvel head Kevin Feige took to the stage at today’s Disney Investor Day to talk about how the new Disney+ streaming service will factor into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The platform will be the only place where you can stream all of Marvel’s films, but more than that, Feige emphasized how series featuring the Scarlet Witch, the Vision, Falcon, and the Winter Soldier will have significant impacts on the larger MCU:

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’d come to expect from Marvel Studios. They will be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and are features on the big screen.”

Feige wasted no time during his presentation and got right down to the business of announcing that Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s spinoff series is to be titled WandaVision that will tell “a story that is unexpected and surprising” that couldn’t be told as a mere subplot within a larger film. Feige continued be describing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are both reprising their roles for) as a series that’ll explore the supporting heroes’ lives outside of their time with the Avengers.



But the Disney+ series’ connections to the MCU won’t only be grounded in the realm of hard set realities. Feige went on to lay out Marvel’s vision for its upcoming What If? animated series that’ll explore a number of alternate timelines in which pivotal moments from the MCU played out differently:

“For instance, our first episode will ask the questions: what if Peggy Carter was the one who became a super soldier and what if Steve Rogers stayed a scrawny, young kid but joined the fight with an armored suit built by Howard Stark? This gives you the sense of how he plan to explore the MCU and fresh and exciting ways in the series. in addition new and returning cast members will be lending their voice to their animated counterparts.”

Feige added that the Disney+ Loki series will be so large, and history-spanning in scale that its story is really something that could only be told over the course of a longform story, which really makes it seem as if when these series launch, they’re going to be required watching for MCU completionists.

Update 8:00pm: Disney’s livestream has concluded, with confirmation that Disney+ will launch on November 12 in the U.S. A monthly subscription will be available for $6.99, with annual subscriptions costing $69.99.

