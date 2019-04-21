Image: Marvel Studios

Here’s an intriguing tidbit: according to Kevin Feige, Avengers: Endgame isn’t actually the end of the third phase of Marvel movies, even though, y’know, it’s in the name and everything.

Talking to fans in Shanghai, Feige, as reported by Newsweek, said, of Far From Home, “It’s the end of the third phase.” Which makes Spider-Man’s second solo outing the finale of the most sprawling and dramatic of the MCU’s three stages. It’s a delineation that has some precedent: Ant-Man, not Age of Ultron, was considered the end of Stage Two, after all. It makes sense to follow up the drama with something a bit lighter as an epilogue.



It also makes sense, and is particularly interesting, as a showcase of whatever the post-Endgame status quo is going to be. Just as the Battle of Manhattan completely changed the film universe, whatever happens in Endgame is going to transform that world into something different than it was before. Far From Home will have the opportunity to establish and explore this new status quo, giving viewers an impression of what the MCU is going to be like going forward.



It also means that no Phase Four films have been officially announced. Though, of course, we have some ideas.



Avengers: Endgame comes out April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home ends the third phase on July 2nd.



