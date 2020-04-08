We come from the future
We come from the future
ComicsDC Comics

Kevin Conroy's Giving Batman: The Adventure a Familiar Voice

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Batgirl, Batman, and Robin racing into battle.
Image: Dan Mora (DC Comics)

Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, and Ty Templeton’s Batman: The Adventures Continue digital-first series is breathing new life into the Batman: The Animated Series continuity by puling a number of classic characters from DC’s comics into the story that never made it into the television show. Everything about the comic’s tone and style are meant to create a cinematic reading experience, and this week the book’s getting a little extra help courtesy of one Kevin Conroy.

This Thursday, Conroy’s taking over DC’s Instagram feed to give a dramatic reading of The Adventures Continue’s first chapter, in which the Dark Knight does battle with a large robot terrorizing Gotham before coming face to face with yet another enemy from a nearby city. Conroy’s voice is as much a part of what made The Animated Series iconic as its animation style or its surprisingly poignant storytelling, and so this dramatic reading’s likely to add a new depth to your reading experience. Plus, who doesn’t want a little more Kevin Conroy Batman in their lives, anyway?

Art from Batman: The Adventures Continue.
Image: Dave Johnson (DC Comics)

The first issue of Batman: The Adventures Continue is available to download now, if you want to take part in tomorrow’s reading, which begins at 1:00 p.m. EST.

For more, make sure you're following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

