Old Bruce is coming back, and he’s being played by the only person who really should be playing him.

It’s a common fan request, the kind of thing Batman nerds have been dreaming of for years: Kevin Conroy, who has voiced the character in many fantastic animated iterations, should play him in live action. And since he’s a bit too old for the regular Batman, why not have him as the old version of Bruce Wayne he first performed in Batman Beyond?



The CW, for Crisis on Infinite Earths, the upcoming Arrowverse event that seems to be fanservice turned into a television event, has said: we hear you, and you’re valid, and here you go. Or, to put it another way: it was announced today, during a panel at the Television Critic Association’s summer event, that Kevin Conroy will appear on Crisis, playing an old Bruce Wayne. Heck. Yes.



It was also shared that, as Cress Williams recently confirmed, Black Lightning characters will be appearing in the crossover. Golly. This is going to be wild. Also, we might see Brandon Routh and Kevin Conroy interact as Superman and Batman, and even Burt Ward will be there. That’s going to be a lot to take in, and I’m here for it.



Crisis on Infinite Earths will take over the CW’s superhero shows next season.



