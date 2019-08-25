Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There are a few new faces to see in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and we still know very little about them. Yesterday, at the D23 Expo, we got our first information about Zorri, the new character played by Keri Russel.

Variety talked to Russel after the film’s mindblowing appearance on the D23 stage yesterday, and Russel shared some information on her character.



“She has a little bit of a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals, but she’s really an old friend of Poe’s,” she said. “I think the entrance of Zorri is there to describe more of who he was. Y’know, in a very intimate way and a familiar way, and the friends are sort of like, ‘What do you mean, you know him?’”



“It’s complicated,” Oscar Isaac added. He also explained that Zorri is compelling as a third party—neither First Order nor Resistance, but one of the many people in the galaxy whose lives are lived at the margins of that epic sort of struggles.



But here’s the important part: it totally sounds like Poe and Zorri hooked up. I’m all about that space gossip. Looking forward to this one.



The Rise of Skywalker closes out the Skywalker saga on December 20, 2019.



