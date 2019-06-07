Superhero movies are for fans of all ages, but sometimes it’s important to listen to the messages young kids are taking away from these experiences. For young girls who’ve fallen in love with Captain Marvel, there’s one moment from Brie Larson’s solo debut they really identify with. According to comic book writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, it’s one that surprised even her.

In the video interview above, DeConnick chatted with io9's Charles Pulliam-Moore about the changes she’s seen to Captain Marvel’s fanbase since the movie came out (in short, it’s grown a lot). Joined by Mary Livanos, director of production and development for Marvel Studios, DeConnick and Pulliam-Moore chatted about what young girls in particular are taking away from the film, and what it says about how most folks experience sexism. It boils down to one phrase: “I have nothing to prove to you.”

