Comic book writer Kelly Sue DeConnick revitalized Captain Marvel for a new generation. Following her big screen debut and follow-up in Avengers: Endgame, Carol Danvers is poised to be a major player in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And we wanted to hear more about it.

DeConnick and Mary Livanos, director of production and development for Marvel Studios, sat down with io9's Charles Pulliam-Moore for an in-depth interview about the past, present, and (hopeful) future of Captain Marvel. They chatted about how far Captain Marvel has come over the years, and her growing role in the MCU, where she’s portrayed by Brie Larson.

In the video interview above, the pair shared their thoughts on Carol’s rising popularity—not just among comic book fans, but the public at large—as well as their take on the backlash, which got so bad it prompted Rotten Tomatoes to change its review policies.

