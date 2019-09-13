Image: Disney

Work on Venom 2 begins later this year. JJ Abrams is teaming up with Warner for new shows and films. Gamma speaks (well, whispers) in a creepy new teaser for The Walking Dead. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman and Legacies. To me, my spoilers!



Venom 2

According to Production Weekly, Venom 2 begins filming this November 25 under the working title, “Fillmore.”

Bad Robot

TV Line reports J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has signed a $500 million deal with WarnerMedia to “develop TV series, films, games and digital content” through the year 2024.

The Cleansing Hour

Shudder has acquired the streaming and distribution rights to The Cleansing Hour, the debut horror film from director Damien LeVeck starring Kyle Gallner, Alix Angelis and Ryan Guzman. The story concerns the crew of a phony, paranormal web series taken hostage by an actual demon. Watch the trailer, below.





Gargoyles

In a new interview with Comic Book, Keith David stated he “would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath” in a new Gargoyles project.

You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place. [We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.

The Walking Dead

Thora Birch speaks as Gamma in a new teaser for The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

Legacies

A trailer for the new season of Legacies gives us our first look at Hope since she flung herself into the Malivore pit to stop an evil golem.

Batwoman

Kate rescues her girlfriend, Sophie, from Red Alice in another new teaser for Batwoman.

