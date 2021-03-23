We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Morning Spoilers

Keanu Reeves Sets His Sights on an Adaptation of His Own Comic Book Adventure

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
19
Save
Keanu: The Movie: The Comic is now Keanu: The Movie: The Comic: The Movie (and The Anime).
Keanu: The Movie: The Comic is now Keanu: The Movie: The Comic: The Movie (and The Anime).
Image: Boom Studios/Rafael Grampá
Morning SpoilersIf there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.
PrevNextView All

The Resident Evil reboot has a welcoming new title. Get a look at Netflix’s tense new space film, Stowaway. Birdgirl takes flight in her own animated spinoff. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead and Charmed. Spoilers now!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Keanu Reeves Sets His Sights on an Adaptation of His Own Comic Book Adventure

BRZKR

Keanu Reeves will produce and star in both a live-action film adaptation and an animated series based on his new comic book, BRZRKR, at Netflix.

John Wick 4 & 5

Relatedly, Derek Kolstad recently revealed to Collider he will not be writing either the fourth or fifth installments of the John Wick franchise.

I’m actually not involved in four and five. No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with Chad (Stahleski) , still close with Dave (Leitch), and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The upcoming Resident Evil reboot is now officially titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stowaway

Netflix has released first looks at Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Shamier Anderson, and Daniel Dae Kim in Stowaway.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Keanu Reeves Sets His Sights on an Adaptation of His Own Comic Book Adventure
Image: Netflix
Illustration for article titled Keanu Reeves Sets His Sights on an Adaptation of His Own Comic Book Adventure
Image: Netflix
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Keanu Reeves Sets His Sights on an Adaptation of His Own Comic Book Adventure
Image: Netflix
Illustration for article titled Keanu Reeves Sets His Sights on an Adaptation of His Own Comic Book Adventure
Image: Netflix
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Keanu Reeves Sets His Sights on an Adaptation of His Own Comic Book Adventure
Image: Netflix

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

The upcoming Peter Rabbit sequel has been pushed back a seventh time and is now set to arrive in theaters this July. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Bloodthirsty

A musician recording her new album with a reclusive, Phil Spector-type producer learns she’s turning into a werewolf in the trailer for Bloodthirsty.



Charmed

The Shea Group offers Macy an uncomfortable job prospect in the trailer for “99 Problems, But a Witch Ain’t 1.”

The Walking Dead

We also have a clip, a promo, and the opening two minutes of next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.



Birdgirl

Finally, Birdgirl takes over her father’s law firm in the trailer for her new series spinning off from Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

dp4m
dp4m

BRZKR

Keanu Reeves will produce and star in both a live-action film adaptation and an animated series based on his new comic book, BRZRKR, at Netflix.

Obligatory...

... did he say “making fuck?!?”