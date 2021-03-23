Keanu: The Movie: The Comic is now Keanu: The Movie: The Comic: The Movie (and The Anime). Image : Boom Studios/Rafael Grampá

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

The Resident Evil reboot has a welcoming new title. Get a look at Netflix’s tense new space film, Stowaway. Birdgirl takes flight in her own animated spinoff. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead and Charmed. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

BRZKR

Keanu Reeves will produce and star in both a live-action film adaptation and an animated series based on his new comic book, BRZRKR, at Netflix.

John Wick 4 & 5

Relatedly, Derek Kolstad recently revealed to Collider he will not be writing either the fourth or fifth installments of the John Wick franchise.

I’m actually not involved in four and five. No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with Chad (Stahleski) , still close with Dave (Leitch), and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The upcoming Resident Evil reboot is now officially titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stowaway

Netflix has released first looks at Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Shamier Anderson, and Daniel Dae Kim in Stowaway.

Advertisement

Image : Netflix

Image : Netflix

Advertisement

Image : Netflix

Image : Netflix

Advertisement

Image : Netflix

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

The upcoming Peter Rabbit sequel has been pushed back a seventh time and is now set to arrive in theaters this July. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Bloodthirsty

A musician recording her new album with a reclusive, Phil Spector-type producer learns she’s turning into a werewolf in the trailer for Bloodthirsty.

Charmed

The Shea Group offers Macy an uncomfortable job prospect in the trailer for “99 Problems, But a Witch Ain’t 1.”

The Walking Dead

We also have a clip, a promo, and the opening two minutes of next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Birdgirl

Finally, Birdgirl takes over her father’s law firm in the trailer for her new series spinning off from Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law.

Banner art by Jim Cook