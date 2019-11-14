We come from the future
Keanu Reeves' Head Appears in the New SpongeBob Movie (Because We Live in Blessed Times)

“I don’t quite know what I’m doing here but I like it!”
Image: Paramount
SpongeBob’s pet snail has gone missing, and it’ll take a road trip comedy to find him! In the first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick head out on a quest to bring little Gary home—with a little help from Keanu Reeves inside a tumbleweed, of course.

Paramount has released the first trailer for Sponge on the Run, the latest film starring the residents of Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is distraught to discover that Gary, his beloved pet snail, has been kidnapped. He and Patrick embark on an epic road trip to rescue him, only to find it might not be that easy. Not because Gary is hard to find, but because they keep getting sidetracked. Gambling in “The Lost City of Atlantic City,” anyone?

Then, of course, there’s the bizarre yet beautiful arrival of Reeves as a talking sagebrush, there to provide “sage wisdom” for SpongeBob and Patrick during their journey. Sure it doesn’t make any sense, but it’s a mathematically proven formula that if you give Keanu Reeves a weird cameo in a movie it’s guaranteed to be a smash. The Keanussance continues!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run comes out May 2020.

