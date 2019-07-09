Photo: Netflix

After years of watching her as Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica, there’s just something that feels right about seeing Katee Sackhoff in a spaceship, heading off to save humanity. She’s done it before and now she’ll do it again, albeit in a whole new way, in Netflix’s Another Life.



Another Life is a Netflix original series that’s dropping on July 25. Sackhoff stars as Commander Niko Breckinridge, aka the best name ever created for anything, who heads into space when a mysterious alien artifact lands on Earth. Here’s the trailer.

“Another Life explores the miracle of life, how precious life is in a universe mostly empty of it, and the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love,” according to the trailer’s YouTube description. So though this trailer gives the show kind of an Alien or Event Horizon vibe, it seems like maybe it’s going to be a little more ethereal. A little more Arrival. But, we’ll all find out for sure when season one arrives on July 25.

Another Life was created by Aaron Martin and co-stars Selma Blair and Tyler Hoechlin.

