Kate Mulgrew Teases Her Star Trek Future

Even more movies are facing delays into late 2021 (and out of it entirely). Colin Trevorrow teases the scale of Jurassic World: Dominion. The new Batwoman battles a familiar face. Plus, Neil Gaiman teases an important moment on the set of Sandman, and what’s to come in Black Lightning’s final season. Spoilers now!



Morbius



Morbius has been pushed back from its October release date and will now reach theaters January 21, 2022. [Coming Soon]

A Quiet Place Part II

Likewise, A Quiet Place Part II has been pushed back five months and is now scheduled for a September 17, 2021 theatrical release. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Jurassic World: Dominion

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Colin Trevorrow described Jurassic World: Dominion as both “emotionally” and “thematically” rich.

It’s unlike any experience I’ve ever had and probably ever will have. I lived with my cast for four months while we made this film and we all got to know each other very, very well. We were able to dig into the film and work on each of these characters in a way that I never would have had the opportunity to do. That kind of constant immersion is not really the way that films are made, where people are all living in their separate places and you see them on set. “It’s a very emotionally rich and thematically rich movie. It’s got a lot on its mind — because all of us did. And I think it understands each of these characters better than we ever have because each of these actors has been playing them for so long that they’re the ultimate authority on their own character. Much in a way that I did on Safety Not Guaranteed, I really gave all the actors an opportunity to - in a lot of ways - do some writing, to really dig in and find the truth in each of these people. And the product of that is something that I never could have done alone. It’s pretty special.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Kate Mulgrew confirmed she’s already attached to return for a second season of Nickelodeon’s upcoming animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

Sandman

According to Neil Gaiman on Tumblr, the Sandman production team is filming “the diner episode this week.”

Clarice

Spoiler TV has an official synopsis for “The Silence is Over”, the pilot episode of Clarice.

A year after rescuing Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill’s basement, FBI Agent Clarice Starling gets an urgent assignment from Catherine’s mother, Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson), to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VICAP) in the investigation of three serial killings, on the series premiere of CLARICE, Thursday, Feb. 11 (10:00–11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Legacies

The students put on a musical in the synopsis for “Salvatore: The Musical”, the February 4 episode of Legacies.

THE SALVATORE SCHOOL PRESENTS “SALVATORE: THE MUSICAL” — The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical. Jason Stone directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#303). Original airdate 2/4/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Next up, the Necromancer “unleashes more than anyone bargained for” in the synopsis for “Hold On Tight” airing February 11.



WELCOME TO TEAM MONSTER — The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer’s (guest star Ben Geurens) next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for. Meanwhile, a run-in with Ethan (Leo Howard) reminds Josie (Kaylee Bryant) why she doesn’t trust herself with magic. Danielle Rose Russell, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#304). Original airdate 2/11/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Spoiler TV also has synopses for “Essence” and “El Muerto” , the February 2 and February 9 episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

I ALWAYS ADMIRED HER BOOKS - A young woman struggling to make ends meet starts work at a high-end nail salon, but the horrifying physical toll the job takes leads her to suspect something much more sinister may be at play. Chiara Guzzo, Christin Park and Laura Mennell star. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Megan Rosati. (#207). Original airdate 2/2/2021.

ALONE IN THE MORGUE, I HEAR LITTLE FOOTSTEPS - A young girl has to hang out at the morgue as her mother works, only to find herself the target of a terrifying ghost. Isla Sunar, Michelle Arvizu and Carlos Albornoz star. Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia directed the episode written by Lucy Luna and Carlos Foglia. (#208). Original airdate 2/9/2021.

Riverdale

Riverdale jumps seven years into the future in the synopsis for “Purgatortio”.

SEVEN-YEAR TIME JUMP — After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town. When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what’s been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#504). Original airdate 2/10/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Charmed

Comic Book has a new poster for the third season of Charmed.

Photo : The CW

Batwoman

Batwoman takes on Mr. Zsasz in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Bat Girl Magic!”

Nancy Drew

The Drew Crew try to reverse the Aglaeca’s curse in images from “The Secret of Solitary Scribe” — head over to KSiteTV for more.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Black Lightning

Lastly, the CW has released a trailer for the final season of Black Lightning—and KSiteTV has a synopsis of the premiere, to boot.

SEASON PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021.

